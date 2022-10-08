Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €174.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €154.55 ($157.70) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €151.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €145.68. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($118.74).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.