Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Performance

Hanover Bancorp stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hanover Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 18.04%.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hanover Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hanover Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hanover Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

