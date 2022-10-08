Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Research Coverage Started at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a SEK 135 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) from SEK 223 to SEK 244 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HNSBF opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an antibody cleaving enzyme therapy that is in phase 3 clinical trial for use in sensitized kidney transplantations patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease; and phase 2 clinical trial for antibody-mediated kidney transplant rejection and Guillain Barré syndrome.
