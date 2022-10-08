Hanu Yokia (HANU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Hanu Yokia (HANU) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Hanu Yokia has a market capitalization of $41.00 million and $19,236.00 worth of Hanu Yokia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hanu Yokia token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hanu Yokia has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hanu Yokia Token Profile

Hanu Yokia was first traded on June 4th, 2021. Hanu Yokia’s total supply is 593,279,012,345,679 tokens. The official website for Hanu Yokia is gojicrypto.com. The Reddit community for Hanu Yokia is https://reddit.com/r/gojicrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hanu Yokia’s official Twitter account is @goji_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hanu Yokia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hanu Yokia (HANU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hanu Yokia has a current supply of 593,279,012,345,679 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hanu Yokia is 0.00000006 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $41.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gojicrypto.com.”

