HAPI Protocol (HAPI) Price Down 6.5% This Week

HAPI Protocol (HAPI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. HAPI Protocol has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $147,495.00 worth of HAPI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HAPI Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One HAPI Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $6.77 or 0.00034754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HAPI Protocol

HAPI Protocol (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a token. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. HAPI Protocol’s total supply is 591,929 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,816 tokens. The official message board for HAPI Protocol is medium.com/i-am-hapi. HAPI Protocol’s official website is hapi.one. HAPI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.

Buying and Selling HAPI Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI Protocol (HAPI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HAPI Protocol has a current supply of 591,929.20666767 with 704,816.96177223 in circulation. The last known price of HAPI Protocol is 6.6904518 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $166,710.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hapi.one/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

