Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 644,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

