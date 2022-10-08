Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 572 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Etsy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,563,000 after acquiring an additional 170,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Etsy stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.81. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,318,606.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,118 shares of company stock worth $15,296,048. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

