Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $135,000 Position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,036,000 after purchasing an additional 952,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 369,085 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $34,576,000. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.48. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $171,141.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,597 shares of company stock valued at $635,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

