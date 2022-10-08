Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.37%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

