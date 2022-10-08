HashCoin (HSC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

HashCoin (HSC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $126,058.31 and approximately $7,200.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One HashCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is https://reddit.com/r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin (HSC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashCoin has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 12,863,911,325.5 in circulation. The last known price of HashCoin is 0.00000922 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,876.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hashfuture.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.