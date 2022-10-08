HashLand Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $931,317.06 (HC)

HashLand Coin (HC) traded 188.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. HashLand Coin has a market capitalization of $931,317.06 and approximately $24,903.00 worth of HashLand Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HashLand Coin has traded up 176% against the U.S. dollar. One HashLand Coin token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00302268 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00133444 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00067170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025371 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000438 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HashLand Coin Token Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2020. HashLand Coin’s total supply is 20,953,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,654 tokens. HashLand Coin’s official Twitter account is @hashland_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashLand Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@hashland_. HashLand Coin’s official website is www.hashland.com. The Reddit community for HashLand Coin is https://reddit.com/r/hashland_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashLand Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “HashLand Coin (HC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HashLand Coin has a current supply of 20,953,078.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HashLand Coin is 0.40548035 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $331.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hashland.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashLand Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashLand Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashLand Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

