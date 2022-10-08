HAY (HAY) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $30.90 Million

HAY (HAY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One HAY token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HAY has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. HAY has a total market capitalization of $30.90 million and approximately $12,008.00 worth of HAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HAY alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HAY Profile

HAY’s launch date was August 11th, 2022. The official website for HAY is helio.money. The official message board for HAY is medium.com/helio-money. HAY’s official Twitter account is @helio_money.

HAY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HAY (HAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HAY has a current supply of 0. The last known price of HAY is 1.00172573 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $25,125.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://helio.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.