Haywood Securities Reiterates C$2.50 Price Target for Southern Energy (CVE:SOU)

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) has been given a C$2.50 price objective by stock analysts at Haywood Securities in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s previous close.

Southern Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

CVE:SOU opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22. Southern Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$1.49. The company has a market cap of C$115.52 million and a PE ratio of 5.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.89.

Get Southern Energy alerts:

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Southern Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Southern Energy

In other Southern Energy news, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$107,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$520,162.50.

(Get Rating)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.