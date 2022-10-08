Hayya (HAYYA) Price Reaches $0.0003

Hayya (HAYYA) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Hayya has a total market cap of $803,276.74 and $57,869.00 worth of Hayya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hayya token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hayya has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hayya Token Profile

Hayya launched on July 3rd, 2022. Hayya’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Hayya’s official Twitter account is @hayyahello. The official website for Hayya is www.hayya2022.net.

Hayya Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hayya (HAYYA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hayya has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hayya is 0.00025334 USD and is down -13.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $81,126.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hayya2022.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hayya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hayya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hayya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

