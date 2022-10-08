HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $239.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $200.46 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

