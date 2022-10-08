Head to Head Comparison: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) vs. Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yalla Group and Internet Initiative Japan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Yalla Group has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yalla Group and Internet Initiative Japan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 28.81% 23.66% 21.00% Internet Initiative Japan 7.13% 15.97% 7.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yalla Group and Internet Initiative Japan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $273.14 million 1.75 $82.59 million $0.47 6.89 Internet Initiative Japan $2.02 billion 1.40 $139.48 million $1.55 19.43

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internet Initiative Japan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yalla Group beats Internet Initiative Japan on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

(Get Rating)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Internet Initiative Japan

(Get Rating)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services. It also provides cloud solutions, such as HaaS/IaaS, cloud storage, monitoring/operation, virtual desktop, Paas/Saas, IoT/M2M, ID management and authentication, network, global, mobile, license, and specialized solutions, as well as IIJ cloud exchange and IIJ cloud integration solutions; network, mail, and web security, endpoint, security assessment/consulting, web and mail hosting, online storage, content delivery/CDN/CMS, and system integration; IoT services and solutions in the field of industrial, agriculture, energy, and IoT-oriented mobile communication; industry-specific solution; content delivery; and global/privacy products. In addition, the company offers IT outsourcing, IIJ consulting, cognitive factory, IIJ private cloud, network solutions, IIJ security audit, IIJ malware analysis, IIJ content management, cloud integration solution for Microsoft and AWS, Microsoft 365 transition support solution, data center service, and data center construction engineering solutions, as well as DX edge services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.