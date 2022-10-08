Head to Head Contrast: JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) vs. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for JOYY and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 1 2 1 0 2.00 Skillz 1 4 1 0 2.00

JOYY presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.17%. Skillz has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 355.97%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than JOYY.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

43.1% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

JOYY has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 2.75% 3.47% 2.11% Skillz -68.02% -45.06% -29.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JOYY and Skillz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.62 billion 0.80 -$80.29 million $0.74 36.32 Skillz $384.09 million 1.16 -$181.38 million ($0.61) -1.74

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JOYY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JOYY beats Skillz on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide. It also hosts casual esports tournaments to a range of mobile players. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

