Head-To-Head Contrast: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Zoom Video Communications and Direct Digital are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zoom Video Communications and Direct Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 16 11 0 2.31 Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus target price of $129.26, suggesting a potential upside of 68.76%. Direct Digital has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 197.91%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $4.10 billion 5.56 $1.38 billion $3.23 23.71 Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.17 -$1.51 million N/A N/A

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Direct Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 23.05% 11.87% 8.87% Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Direct Digital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology from third party equipment; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom's video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom's technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

