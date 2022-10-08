Head to Head Review: KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Intersect ENT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Intersect ENT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORU Medical Systems $23.49 million 4.39 -$4.56 million ($0.17) -13.47 Intersect ENT $106.75 million 8.95 -$159.63 million ($4.79) -5.90

Analyst Ratings

KORU Medical Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intersect ENT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for KORU Medical Systems and Intersect ENT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORU Medical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Intersect ENT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORU Medical Systems -30.09% -19.62% -16.38% Intersect ENT -161.94% -709.52% -48.18%

Risk & Volatility

KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats Intersect ENT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. The company also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. It sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About Intersect ENT

(Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc. operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting; VENSURE Navigable and Stand-alone balloon, a sterile and single-use device, used to access and treat frontal, sphenoid sinus, and maxillary ostia in adults using a trans-nasal approach; and CUBE Navigation System, a virtual guidance platform for high precision ENT and ENT related skull-base surgeries. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.