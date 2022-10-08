Head-To-Head Review: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW) versus Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and Wipro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wipro $10.43 billion 2.48 $1.61 billion $0.27 17.52

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Wipro 5 1 3 0 1.78

This is a summary of current ratings for Versus Systems and Wipro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Wipro has a consensus target price of $4.79, suggesting a potential upside of 1.16%. Given Wipro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wipro is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A Wipro 14.06% 17.66% 11.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wipro beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. operates as a video game software company. The Company develops a technology that allows video game publishers and developers to offer real-money and prize based matches and tournaments featuring their games. Versus Systems conducts its business in North America.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. It serves customers in various industry sectors, such as healthcare and medical devices, consumer goods and life sciences, retail, transportation and services, communications, media and information services, technology products and platforms, banking, financial services and insurance, manufacturing, hi-tech, energy, and utilities. The IT Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software and data storage products, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. It serves enterprises in various industries primarily in the India market, which comprise the government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services sectors. The ISRE segment offers IT services to entities and departments owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or various Indian State Governments. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Bengaluru, India.

