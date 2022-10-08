Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $899.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.2138 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.00%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

