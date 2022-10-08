Heavenland (HTO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

Heavenland (HTO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Heavenland token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Heavenland has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Heavenland has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $102,638.00 worth of Heavenland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Heavenland Profile

Heavenland’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. Heavenland’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,998 tokens. Heavenland’s official Twitter account is @heavenland_io. Heavenland’s official website is heavenland.io.

Heavenland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heavenland (HTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Heavenland has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Heavenland is 0.11246481 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $126,952.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heavenland.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heavenland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heavenland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Heavenland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

