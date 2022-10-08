HebeBlock (HEBE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.28 Million

HebeBlock (HEBE) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One HebeBlock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. HebeBlock has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $103,974.00 worth of HebeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HebeBlock has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HebeBlock Profile

HebeBlock’s genesis date was May 10th, 2019. HebeBlock’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,323,837 tokens. HebeBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@hebeblock. HebeBlock’s official Twitter account is @blockhebe and its Facebook page is accessible here. HebeBlock’s official website is hebeblock.com.

Buying and Selling HebeBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “HebeBlock (HEBE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum Classic platform. HebeBlock has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HebeBlock is 0.01638256 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $115,727.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hebeblock.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HebeBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HebeBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HebeBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

