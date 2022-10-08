Hedera Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.32 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $36.32 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00086526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00067389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00030439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007882 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05936308 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $56,268,197.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

