Hedget Hits 24-Hour Volume of $183,395.00 (HGET)

Hedget (HGET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $597,692.50 and approximately $183,395.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Hedget token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001748 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hedget Token Profile

Hedget launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com.

Hedget Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget (HGET) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hedget has a current supply of 1,751,448. The last known price of Hedget is 0.32377281 USD and is up 6.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $264,742.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedget.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

