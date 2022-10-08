Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Cut to €120.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Heineken from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.66.

Shares of HEINY opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $59.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.1973 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

