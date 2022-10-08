Helena Financial 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,673.00 (HELENA)

Helena Financial (HELENA) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Helena Financial has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. One Helena Financial token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001055 BTC on exchanges. Helena Financial has a market cap of $725,182.19 and $13,673.00 worth of Helena Financial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Helena Financial

Helena Financial was first traded on April 5th, 2022. The official website for Helena Financial is helena.financial. Helena Financial’s official Twitter account is @helenafinancial. The Reddit community for Helena Financial is https://reddit.com/r/helenafinancial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helena Financial’s official message board is helenafinancial.medium.com.

Helena Financial Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helena Financial (HELENA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Helena Financial has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Helena Financial is 0.20887831 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,751.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://helena.financial.”

