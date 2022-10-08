Helium (HNT) Price Hits $4.70 on Top Exchanges

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $4.70 or 0.00024078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Helium has a market cap of $600.32 million and $30.61 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009287 BTC.

About Helium

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,798,028 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Users are able to generate HNT through the process of mining. Helium has a current supply of 223,000,000 with 127,831,822.74678582 in circulation. The last known price of Helium is 4.82695593 USD and is down -4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $22,739,851.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.helium.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.