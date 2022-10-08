Hello Art (HTT) Price Down 26.8% Over Last Week

Hello Art (HTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Hello Art has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One Hello Art token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hello Art has a market cap of $11.98 million and approximately $102,610.00 worth of Hello Art was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hello Art alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hello Art Profile

Hello Art was first traded on May 16th, 2022. Hello Art’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. Hello Art’s official Twitter account is @helloart_htt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hello Art’s official website is hello-art.io.

Hello Art Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hello Art (HTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Klaytn platform. Hello Art has a current supply of 20,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hello Art is 0.0036906 USD and is down -9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $64,504.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hello-art.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hello Art directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hello Art should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hello Art using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hello Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hello Art and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.