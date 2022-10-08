Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $59.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $43.30 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $550.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -90.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

