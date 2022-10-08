Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target Cut to €65.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €71.00 ($72.45) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

