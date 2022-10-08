HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $3,355.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is https://reddit.com/r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @herocoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin (PLAY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. HEROcoin has a current supply of 252,165,028.70539504 with 248,635,618.18727866 in circulation. The last known price of HEROcoin is 0.00604788 USD and is down -7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $11,539.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.herocoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

