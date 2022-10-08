Heroes Chained Price Reaches $0.0590 on Major Exchanges (HEC)

Heroes Chained (HEC) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Heroes Chained has a market capitalization of $804,296.44 and $441,113.00 worth of Heroes Chained was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Heroes Chained has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Heroes Chained token can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Heroes Chained alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Heroes Chained Token Profile

Heroes Chained’s genesis date was January 16th, 2022. Heroes Chained’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,620,873 tokens. Heroes Chained’s official message board is medium.com/@heroeschained. The official website for Heroes Chained is heroeschained.com. Heroes Chained’s official Twitter account is @heroeschained. The Reddit community for Heroes Chained is https://reddit.com/r/heroes-chained.

Buying and Selling Heroes Chained

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes Chained (HEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Heroes Chained has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 3,300,961.8 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes Chained is 0.05963457 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $113,693.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heroeschained.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes Chained directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes Chained should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Heroes Chained using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Heroes Chained Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Heroes Chained and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.