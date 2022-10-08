Heroes & Empires Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.72 Million (HE)

Heroes & Empires (HE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Heroes & Empires token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Heroes & Empires has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $186,960.00 worth of Heroes & Empires was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Heroes & Empires has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Heroes & Empires Token Profile

Heroes & Empires launched on October 11th, 2021. Heroes & Empires’ total supply is 977,427,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,143,749 tokens. The Reddit community for Heroes & Empires is https://reddit.com/r/heroesempires and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Heroes & Empires’ official Twitter account is @heroesempires. The official message board for Heroes & Empires is blog.heroesempires.com. The official website for Heroes & Empires is heroesempires.com.

Buying and Selling Heroes & Empires

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes & Empires (HE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Heroes & Empires has a current supply of 977,427,250 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes & Empires is 0.00711768 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $205,049.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heroesempires.com/.”

