Heron Asia Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (HERON)

Heron Asia (HERON) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Heron Asia has a market capitalization of $357,455.84 and approximately $3.00 worth of Heron Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Heron Asia has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Heron Asia token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Heron Asia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Heron Asia Token Profile

Heron Asia launched on October 29th, 2021. Heron Asia’s total supply is 33,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,000,000 tokens. Heron Asia’s official Twitter account is @heronasia. Heron Asia’s official website is heron.asia.

Heron Asia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heron Asia (HERON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Heron Asia has a current supply of 33,500,000 with 17,441,979.57107702 in circulation. The last known price of Heron Asia is 0.0015304 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $25.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heron.asia/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heron Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heron Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Heron Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Heron Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Heron Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.