Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.52

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.52 and last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 20832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Héroux-Devtek Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$396.54 million and a P/E ratio of 15.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.41.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

