hiBAYC Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week (hiBAYC)

hiBAYC (hiBAYC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, hiBAYC has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. hiBAYC has a market cap of $796,874.76 and approximately $6.28 million worth of hiBAYC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One hiBAYC token can now be purchased for $0.0887 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About hiBAYC

hiBAYC launched on July 29th, 2022. hiBAYC’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,983,000 tokens. hiBAYC’s official Twitter account is @fractonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for hiBAYC is fracton.cool. The Reddit community for hiBAYC is https://reddit.com/r/fracton_protocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for hiBAYC is mirror.xyz/0x6147f1f884c3189f418d58a11d98f1d53218ba86.

According to CryptoCompare, “hiBAYC (hiBAYC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. hiBAYC has a current supply of 9,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of hiBAYC is 0.08955445 USD and is down -5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,743,297.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fracton.cool.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as hiBAYC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire hiBAYC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase hiBAYC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

