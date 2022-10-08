Highstreet (HIGH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $33.66 Million

Highstreet (HIGH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Highstreet has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Highstreet token can currently be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00008512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Highstreet has a market cap of $33.66 million and $3.44 million worth of Highstreet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Highstreet

Highstreet launched on October 14th, 2021. Highstreet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,304,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Highstreet is https://reddit.com/r/highstreetworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Highstreet’s official website is highstreet.market. Highstreet’s official message board is medium.com/highstreet-market. Highstreet’s official Twitter account is @highstreetworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Highstreet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Highstreet (HIGH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Highstreet has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 12,302,500 in circulation. The last known price of Highstreet is 1.60597663 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $13,378,458.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://highstreet.market.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Highstreet directly using US dollars.

