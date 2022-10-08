Highview Capital Management LLC DE Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $120.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.08. The firm has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

