Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $4,508,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $121.37 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

