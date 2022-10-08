hiPunks Trading Down 10.1% This Week (HIPUNKS)

hiPunks (HIPUNKS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One hiPunks token can currently be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, hiPunks has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. hiPunks has a total market cap of $370,479.81 and approximately $3.82 million worth of hiPunks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About hiPunks

hiPunks’ total supply is 5,000,000 tokens. hiPunks’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. hiPunks’ official website is fracton.cool.

hiPunks Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hiPunks (HIPUNKS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. hiPunks has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of hiPunks is 0.07270136 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,053,225.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fracton.cool.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as hiPunks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade hiPunks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase hiPunks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

