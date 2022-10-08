HNB Protocol (HNB) Price Hits $0.0259 on Top Exchanges

HNB Protocol (HNB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One HNB Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HNB Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. HNB Protocol has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $10,957.00 worth of HNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HNB Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,449.33 or 0.99985168 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002158 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00063832 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022296 BTC.

About HNB Protocol

HNB Protocol (CRYPTO:HNB) is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2021. HNB Protocol’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HNB Protocol is hnbprotocol.io.

HNB Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB Protocol (HNB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HNB Protocol has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HNB Protocol is 0.02597168 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20,922.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hnbprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.