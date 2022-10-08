Hoard 24-Hour Volume Tops $508,812.00 (HRD)

Hoard (HRD) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. Hoard has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $508,812.00 worth of Hoard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hoard has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Hoard token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hoard Profile

Hoard was first traded on September 9th, 2022. Hoard’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hoard is www.usdh.finance. Hoard’s official Twitter account is @hoardusdh. The official message board for Hoard is medium.com/@hoardusdh.

Hoard Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoard (HRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoard has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hoard is 0.22609606 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $149,489.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.usdh.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoard using one of the exchanges listed above.

