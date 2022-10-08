HobbsNetworkToken (HNW) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HobbsNetworkToken (HNW) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One HobbsNetworkToken token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HobbsNetworkToken has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HobbsNetworkToken has a market cap of $490,062.03 and $11,888.00 worth of HobbsNetworkToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HobbsNetworkToken Token Profile

HobbsNetworkToken launched on October 16th, 2021. HobbsNetworkToken’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. HobbsNetworkToken’s official Twitter account is @official_hnw. HobbsNetworkToken’s official website is www.hobbsnetworking.com.

Buying and Selling HobbsNetworkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “HobbsNetworkToken (HNW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HobbsNetworkToken has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HobbsNetworkToken is 0.49554353 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hobbsnetworking.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HobbsNetworkToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HobbsNetworkToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HobbsNetworkToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

