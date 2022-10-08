Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Lowered to GBX 90

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 162 ($1.96).

HOC stock opened at GBX 61.70 ($0.75) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.38. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 51.19 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 175.68 ($2.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £317.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

