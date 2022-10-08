Hodl Finance (HFT) Hits One Day Volume of $40,561.00

Hodl Finance (HFT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Hodl Finance has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Hodl Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $40,561.00 worth of Hodl Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hodl Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,356.37 or 1.00002250 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053968 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063635 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022301 BTC.

About Hodl Finance

Hodl Finance is a token. It was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Hodl Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,062,500,000 tokens. Hodl Finance’s official website is hodl.finance. The official message board for Hodl Finance is blog.hodl.finance. Hodl Finance’s official Twitter account is @hftoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hodl Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hodl Finance (HFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hodl Finance has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hodl Finance is 0.00001185 USD and is up 8.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,733.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hodl.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hodl Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hodl Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hodl Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

