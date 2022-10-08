HODL Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.42 Million (HODL)

HODL (HODL) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. HODL has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $13,437.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HODL has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One HODL token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,520.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00272301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00140775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00750289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.54 or 0.00602143 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00249627 BTC.

About HODL

HODL (CRYPTO:HODL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2021. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 728,694,802,421,879 tokens. The official message board for HODL is hodltoken.net/news. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodl_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. HODL’s official website is hodltoken.net. The Reddit community for HODL is https://reddit.com/r/hodltoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HODL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HODL (HODL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HODL has a current supply of 729,362,990,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HODL is 0 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $8,939.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hodltoken.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

