HoDooi.com (HOD) 1-Day Volume Tops $117,982.00

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. HoDooi.com has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $117,982.00 worth of HoDooi.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HoDooi.com has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00045679 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001823 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.63 or 0.01619931 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

About HoDooi.com

HoDooi.com (CRYPTO:HOD) is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2021. HoDooi.com’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 720,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HoDooi.com is https://reddit.com/r/hodooi. HoDooi.com’s official message board is blog.hodooi.com. HoDooi.com’s official website is www.hodooi.com. HoDooi.com’s official Twitter account is @hodooi.

HoDooi.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HoDooi.com (HOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HoDooi.com has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 491,857,217 in circulation. The last known price of HoDooi.com is 0.00536514 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $148,248.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hodooi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

