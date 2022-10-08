HolderMoon Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (HLM)

HolderMoon (HLM) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, HolderMoon has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar. One HolderMoon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. HolderMoon has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $12,441.00 worth of HolderMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00086400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00067233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017971 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00030286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007891 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000271 BTC.

HolderMoon (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. HolderMoon’s official Twitter account is @holdermoon_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HolderMoon is holdermoon.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HolderMoon (HLM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HolderMoon has a current supply of 0. The last known price of HolderMoon is 0.00727987 USD and is up 1,270.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,961.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://holdermoon.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HolderMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HolderMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HolderMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

