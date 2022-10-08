Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Truist Financial

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Holley to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.89.
Holley Trading Down 8.9 %
Shares of Holley stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.64 million, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. Holley has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $14.68.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Holley by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Parafestas Anastasios acquired a new position in Holley during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Holley by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Holley during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Holley during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000.
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
